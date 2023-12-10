Kerala Janata Dal (S) continues vague strategy on BJP alliance

Thiruvananthapuram: In what seems to be a strategy of sailing on two boats, the Janata Dal(S) Kerala unit, which is part of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, is continuing with the vagueness over its approach towards the decision of party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to align with the BJP.
Even as the party's Kerala leadership announced that it is opposing Gowda's decision, the party still remains as part of the JD(S) headed by Gowda.
Though the Kerala leaders earlier stated that it would remain as the official JD(S) as Gowda's decision to have alliance with the BJP was not party's official decision, the Kerala unit is yet to make any moves in this regard.
The Kerala unit is also keeping off from the moves by party leaders C M Ibrahim and C K Nanu to hold a national executive aimed at rejecting Gowda's decision to align with BJP. Kerala leaders said that it was a move without any consultations.
The vague stand of the Kerala unit is learnt to be a sort of adjustment with the Gowda faction. Even Gowda had earlier stated that decision to join NDA was taken with the knowledge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As the statement triggered a political row and Vijayan denied it, Gowda had to withdraw it.
The two MLAs of JD(S) in Kerala are power minister K Krishnan Kutty and party state president Mathew T Thomas. A confrontation with Gowda or steps like forming a new party could lead to disqualification of the MLAs.
When asked about the lack of clarity and contradictions in its stand, Thomas told DH that a decision has to be taken on the future plans soon.
While there were reports that a section in the party Kerala unit attended the meeting held by Gowda on Saturday, Thomas said that no prominent leaders from Kerala attended.
Meanwhile, Nanu said that some leaders from Kerala would be attending the meeting to be held in Bengaluru on Monday.
The Congress has been criticising the CPM for having JD(S) in the left front even after Gowda decided to align with the BJP. Congress also alleges that it was part of BJP-CPM nexus.