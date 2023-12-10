Kerala Janata Dal (S) continues vague strategy on BJP alliance

Thiruvananthapuram: In what seems to be a strategy of sailing on two boats, the Janata Dal(S) Kerala unit, which is part of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, is continuing with the vagueness over its approach towards the decision of party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to align with the BJP.

Even as the party's Kerala leadership announced that it is opposing Gowda's decision, the party still remains as part of the JD(S) headed by Gowda.

Though the Kerala leaders earlier stated that it would remain as the official JD(S) as Gowda's decision to have alliance with the BJP was not party's official decision, the Kerala unit is yet to make any moves in this regard.

The Kerala unit is also keeping off from the moves by party leaders C M Ibrahim and C K Nanu to hold a national executive aimed at rejecting Gowda's decision to align with BJP. Kerala leaders said that it was a move without any consultations.

The vague stand of the Kerala unit is learnt to be a sort of adjustment with the Gowda faction. Even Gowda had earlier stated that decision to join NDA was taken with the knowledge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As the statement triggered a political row and Vijayan denied it, Gowda had to withdraw it.