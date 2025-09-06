<p>Kollam (Kerala): A 41-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife's live-in partner at Naduvathoor in this south Kerala district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Syamsundar of Kuzhikkattu Junction, Neduvathoor.</p>.<p>Police arrested the accused, Dhanesh (37), who lived near the victim's house.</p>.Kerala: Minors suffer burns as man pours acid on daughter, niece.<p>According to police, Syamsundar's wife and child had been living with Dhanesh for the past four years, and the two men often quarreled.</p>.<p>On Friday (around 10 pm), a dispute broke out after Syamsundar alleged that Dhanesh was trying to grab his property with the help of his wife and child. Neighbours intervened and sent Dhanesh back, a police officer said.</p>.<p>However, at around 11:50 pm, Dhanesh allegedly returned and stabbed Syamsundar with a pointed weapon during another altercation, according to the FIR.</p>.<p>Though neighbours rushed Syamsundar to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries early on Saturday.</p>.<p>Puthoor police have registered a case under sections 332(a) (house trespass) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Officials said Dhanesh's arrest will be recorded soon.</p>.<p>The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added. </p>