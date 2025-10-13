Kerala: No immediate relief in Munambam Waqf land row

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the recent High Court verdict that the Waqf claim over the controversial land at Munambam in Kochi was not legal, the wait of the 610 families to get their revenue rights on the land restored could prolong.</p><p>A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the issue on Monday only decided to discuss in the cabinet the further steps to be taken on the basis of the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair commission report on the issue.</p><p>The affected people of Munambam, who are on a stir over the last one year, are pinning high hopes of swift action by the government in restoring their revenue rights over the land.</p><p>Joseph Benny, leader of the action council of Munambam residents, told DH that since the High Court division bench clearly stated that the declaration of the land at Munambam as Waqf was illegal, the state government could very well use that in other pending cases.</p>.Kerala High Court terms Waqf Board’s Munambam land claim illegal, flags ‘possible land grab’.<p>"We are quite certain that our revenue rights could be easily restored with the division bench's verdict. The state government assured that required steps will be taken," he said.</p><p>With the Waqf land protection forums planning to move the Supreme Court against the HC division bench verdict, the legal battle over the matter is likely to prolong.</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday staged a demonstration to the local village office demanding that the revenue rights of the land owners should be restored.</p>