Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala police book case after medical exam question paper sale announced on social media

A state police spokesperson said that the City Cyber Crime Police in Thiruvananthapuram have registered a case against groups that advertised the sale of question papers for the July 6 exam on Telegram groups.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 17:07 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 17:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cyber Police registered a case on Thursday after an announcement was made on social media that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key were for sale.

After completing MBBS studies abroad, those who wish to practice in India are required to pass the FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

A state police spokesperson said that the City Cyber Crime Police in Thiruvananthapuram have registered a case against groups that advertised the sale of question papers for the July 6 exam on Telegram groups.

The case was registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, making it the first case of its kind in the state to be registered under this law, the spokesperson said in a statement.

As part of efforts to detect such frauds, the Cyber Division of the Police has started 24x7 cyber patrolling on social media platforms, including various Telegram channels, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 July 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsKeralaPaper Leak

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT