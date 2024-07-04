Kerala police book case after medical exam question paper sale announced on social media

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cyber Police registered a case on Thursday after an announcement was made on social media that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key were for sale.

After completing MBBS studies abroad, those who wish to practice in India are required to pass the FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

A state police spokesperson said that the City Cyber Crime Police in Thiruvananthapuram have registered a case against groups that advertised the sale of question papers for the July 6 exam on Telegram groups.