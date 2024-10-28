Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala police not likely to slap UAPA on the accused in Kochi explosion case

The police had initially invoked sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused Dominic Martin as the incident was initially suspected as a terror act.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 14:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 14:49 IST
India NewsKeralaUAPAExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us