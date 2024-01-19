Kerala police probes circulation of fake selfie video featuring women at Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: Police here on Friday launched a probe into the circulation of a "fake selfie video" featuring two young women standing near the 18 holy steps leading to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

According to the police, the "fake" video was circulated through social platforms, depicting the women carrying irumudikkettu (holy bundle) next to the holy steps.

In a statement, the Pathanamthitta district police chief said that the cyber wing registered a case on its own after discovering the video on social media.