Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala ruling front MLA convicted in over three decade old evidence tampering case

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front launched a protest against the government over the issue.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 14:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsKeralaMLALeft Democratic Front

Follow us on :

Follow Us