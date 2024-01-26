Kerala scales down Delhi stir plan to 'public gathering'

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala recently decided to hold a stir led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the centre at Delhi on February 8, now it has been scaled down to a 'public gathering'.

Last week, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan formally announced the decision to hold the stir. The Chief Minister himself held talks with opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front for the Delhi stir, but the Congress refused to join.

Though the left-front in the south Indian state announced that it would seek participation of other non-BJP ruling states for the stir, the letter sent by Kerala chief minister to these states and opposition parties in this regard mentions that Kerala is organising a "public gathering" on the theme 'Indian democracy at the crossroads: Safeguarding the federal structure of the Constitution' at Jantar Mantar on February 8.