india > kerala

Kerala student absconds after stabbing assistant professor

The accused had entered into an argument with him at the Department over the suspension of another student. Police said the accused is absconding and a man hunt is launched to nab him.
Kochi: A case has been registered against a student of a government college here for allegedly stabbing an Assistant Professor inside the campus following an argument over the suspension of fellow student, police said on Thursday.

Nizamuddin K M, working as an Assistant Professor with the Research Department of Arabic in Maharaja's College, lodged a complaint with the police here alleging that he was stabbed by Mohammed Rashid using a knife on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the accused had entered into an argument with him at the Department over the suspension of another student.

In a fit of rage, the student stabbed him with a sharp object from behind.

Police said the accused is absconding and a man hunt is launched to nab him.

(Published 18 January 2024, 08:07 IST)
