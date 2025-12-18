<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against a DIG, Prisons for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from prisoners and their relatives here, Vigilance officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), the case was registered against Deputy Inspector General M K Vinod Kumar, who works at the Prison Department headquarters.</p>.CBI arrests MCD junior engineer for accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe; 3 officials booked.<p>VACB officials said that based on information received, the case was registered by Special Investigation Unit-II under Sections 7A (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means) and 7B (public servant accepting or obtaining undue advantage or bribe) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>.<p>VACB officials said a preliminary probe was conducted following a tip-off that Kumar allegedly accepted bribes from prisoners and their relatives for sanctioning parole or other facilities in jail.</p>.<p>Officials on the probe team said the money was allegedly received from relatives via UPI transactions into the accounts of Kumar's relatives.</p>.<p>VACB officials said the investigation also revealed transactions involving a relative of notorious criminal Kodi Suni, the prime accused in the sensational murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan in 2012.</p>.<p>VACB officials said they are collecting information from officials of the jail department.</p>.<p>They are also collecting transaction details and bank statements of Kumar and his relatives.</p>.<p>Kumar will be interrogated soon as part of the probe, a VACB official said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the VACB has filed a report to the state government recommending Kumar's suspension from service until the investigation is completed.</p>.<p>VACB officials said the probe could be affected if Kumar continues at the Prison headquarters.</p>.<p>They also said a probe would be recommended to check whether the officer accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. </p>