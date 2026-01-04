Menu
Kerala Vigilance recommends CBI probe against LoP VD Satheesan over FCRA violation

According to the report, the vigilance department has sought a CBI probe citing alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 10:59 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 10:59 IST
