<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala VACB has recommended a CBI probe against Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan for alleged irregularities in collecting funds from abroad in connection with a rehabilitation project titled 'Punarjani', official sources said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) report containing the recommendation has been submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they said.</p>.<p>According to the report, the vigilance department has sought a CBI probe citing alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).</p>.<p>It pointed out that Satheesan had travelled abroad after obtaining permission from the Central government for a private visit and allegedly collected funds overseas, which were later transferred to accounts in Kerala.</p>.Kerala Govt freezes order on K-TET implementation.<p>Reacting to the development, Satheesan said that he would fight the matter personally and politically.</p>.<p>The vigilance report recommends a CBI investigation under section 3(2)(a) (that prohibits any person residing in India, or any Indian citizen residing abroad, from accepting foreign contributions on behalf of a political party) of the FCRA Act 2010, sources said.</p>.<p>It has also recommended that Assembly Speaker initiate action against the LoP under Rule 41 of Appendix II of the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly, citing alleged legal violations committed in the capacity of a legislator.</p>.<p>As per the findings of the VACB, funds were collected from abroad by forming a foundation named Manappattu Foundation for the 'Punarjani' project. The report stated that GBP 22,500 (valued around Rs 19.95 lakh) was collected from various individuals in the UK and transferred to the foundation's account.</p>.<p>The money was routed to the foundation's FCRA account through a UK-based NGO, Midland International Aid Trust (MIAT), VACB further said.</p>.<p>The Vigilance Department has also examined a video in which Satheesan was allegedly seen requesting participants at an event in the UK to contribute GBP 500 each for purchasing weaving machines as part of the rehabilitation of flood-affected women, sources added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, top leaders of the Congress party rallied behind Satheesan extending their strong support and rubbished the government's move to recommend for the central agency probe. They alleged that it was an attempt keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls.</p>.<p>When AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged the move as a political gimmick by the CPI (M)-led regime, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said it was futile attempt as the state vigilance had found nothing against Satheesan during their earlier investigation into the same allegations.</p>.<p>Senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Benny Behannan and Shanimol Uzman also strongly criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the Vigilance recommendation.</p>.<p>When reporters sought his reaction about the development in Wayanad, Satheesan said he would fight the matter personally and politically.</p>.<p>The LoP also said he does not need any particular consideration or favour in the case and he has no issue with the CBI probing the matter.</p>.<p>"I am confident that the case will not stand legally. If the intention is to keep a case against me in January, when elections are likely to be announced in March, let that happen. I will face it politically and legally," he said.</p>.<p>He said the Vigilance itself had dropped the case after a thorough investigation earlier and the investigators could not find any evidence against him. He claimed that even some investigating officers themselves had told him that they could not find anything against him during their probe.</p>.<p>"There are several reports submitted by investigating officers in this matter. What the investigating officers told me is something I still hold in my mind with pride. I will not demand that the case not be handed over to the CBI, nor will I ask the chief minister to help me," he said.</p>.<p>Accusing the state government of deliberately taking up the matter as Assembly election is round corner, the LoP also said the government can do whatever they want and he will fight it legally and politically. </p>