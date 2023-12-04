Kerala woman born without hands gets four-wheeler driving license

Thirty-two-year-old Mariet, who works as a graphic art designer, in Kochi has been pursuing her desire to get a four-wheeler driving licence over the last few years.

A Kochi-based start-up firm, Vi Innovations, gave wings to her dreams by developing a voice commands-based system for operating indicators, wipers and headlamps for her car. The Kerala State Commission for Persons with Disabilities also backed her desire by taking up her case with the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department.

Mariet passed the mandatory driving tests and the licence was issued to her under provisions in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Incidentally, the rare achievement of the differently-abled woman came on the eve of the International Day of disabled persons.