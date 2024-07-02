Kerala woman who received much praise for deep-sea fishing now in deep crisis

They managed to buy a fishing boat, two engines and net with support of well wishers and availing loan.

Things were going on smoothly till June 3. On that ill-fated day Rekha could not go for fishing owing to illness. Karthikeyan ventured into the sea with two workers. While they were about to return with the catch, the sea became rough and the boat capsized.

Karthikeyan and workers were rescued by other fishing boats in the vicinity. But efforts to pull their boat and engine to shore went in vain.

"We've lost properties worth around Rs. 6 lakh. Though we approached the fisheries department, they didn't offer any assistance citing that we didn't avail insurance for the boat and equipment. Though the insurance premium was low, we couldn't manage it owing to financial crunches," said Rekha.

She has submitted a representation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking assistance. The family is now struggling to make both ends meet.

Rekha ventured into the sea with her husband about ten years back, when women venturing into the sea was even considered as a taboo. The unwritten rule of the coastal areas was that women should remain on the shore praying for the safe return of the male members of the family who venture into the sea.

Hence, Rekha's decision had received much praise and she was even felicitated by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.