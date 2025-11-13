Menu
Kerala's Influencer couple face marital dispute after wife lodges assault complaint

Police said Mariyo Joseph and his wife Jiji Mariyo, two popular faces on social media platforms, had been living apart for the past nine months due to professional issues.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 10:01 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 10:01 IST
India NewsKeralaMarital Dispute

