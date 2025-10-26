Menu
Kerala's poverty eradication drive helps family trace missing member

Shy's brother was traced from Tamil Nadu, where he was settled. He willingly came down and gave the consent for giving the land to Shy, but wanted to ensure confidentiality due to personal reasons.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 14:45 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 14:45 IST
