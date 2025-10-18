<p>Bengaluru: TK Sajeev Kumar from Kerala has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Society for News Design (SND) — the world’s leading professional body for visual journalists. He will serve a two-year term.</p>.<p>Sajeev was first elected to the board in 2024 and continues to be the only Asian member on the board.</p>.<p>Founded in 1979 and headquartered in the United States, SND promotes excellence and innovation in visual journalism worldwide.</p>.<p>Sajeev is the Editorial Director of NewspaperDesign.org, a prominent global platform dedicated to news design. He brings with him over 31 years of experience in the print media industry.</p>.<p>Four new members have been elected to the Board of Directors: Zachary Balcoff, Sara Chodosh, Tyler Remmel, and TK Sajeev Kumar. Each will serve a two-year term.</p>.<p>Rounding out the Board are Marco Hernandez, Kaliz Lee, Pei Ying Lo, and Alberto Lucan Lopez, who will continue in the second year of their current terms.</p>