<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the ruling CPM in Kerala has been maintaining that there was no anti-incumbency against the Left Front government, CPI, which is the second largest party in the alliance has begun admitting lapses in taking the people into confidence.</p><p>CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that the left-front's defeat in the local body elections was a warning by the people. </p><p> Serious introspection on the reasons for the setback will be carried out and corrective measures will be taken, ahead of the assembly polls that are approaching, Viswam said after the party state leadership meeting. </p> .Kerala pastor among 8 held in Maharashtra over religious conversion bid; CM Vijayan slams move.<p>While there were reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's one-upmanship came up for criticism in the CPI leadership meetings, Viswam termed those as 'media creations.'</p><p>However, the CPI leader said in reply to a question that he would not allow SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan to travel in his car.</p><p>The statement was in the backdrop of criticisms that Natesan's proximity with Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of the local body polls distanced minority communities from the left-front as Vellappaly was making communal statements targeting minority communities. </p><p>Even as Vijayan was widely criticised for taking Natesan in his car during the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, Vijayan had been justifying it.</p> .<p>Meanwhile, Natesan on Wednesday accused CPI for criticising the CPM over the election defeat. He said that CPI was betraying the CPM by backstabbing the party after enjoying all benefits for the last ten years.</p><p>Benoy strongly reacted to it and said that Natesan need not make any review of LDF and also accused him of betrayal.</p>