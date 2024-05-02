Left MP, Congress MLA get into war of words over mayor-driver row in Kerala

Vincent alleged that soon after the incident, the conductor of the bus called the MP instead of the police.

"Now Rahim is claiming that the MLA (Sachin Dev) got into the bus to travel till Thampanoor. Did an MLA who came by car suddenly decided to travel by public transport? Instead of calling the police, the conductor called the MP. It seemed like the conductor is standing with Rahim and his party," Vincent alleged.

The Kerala police have registered a case against the Kerala State Road Transport Service bus driver for allegedly showing sexually suggestive gestures at the mayor and her family while they were travelling in their private vehicle.

The visuals of the mayor and her family questioning the driver of the bus after blocking it with their car at a signal near Palayam have gone viral.

The driver has denied the allegations and claimed that it was an issue of not giving way to her vehicle.

"She has been the mayor of the city for sometime. She travels in her private vehicle or sometimes on her father's scooter. Has she ever created any such issue before? Why would two women block the bus without any reason?" Rahim asked.

He alleged that the driver had been accused in similar incidents earlier as well.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police on Wednesday said that the memory card of the CCTV camera on the KSRTC bus, which was vital evidence in the ongoing rift between the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor and the driver, was missing.