Lok Sabha elections 2024: Customised chocolates for campaign

"Already I got bulk orders for a candidate in Hyderabad and another candidate in Maharashtra. Lot of enquires are still coming and hence hopefully there could be more orders as the polling date approaches," she told DH over phone.

The candidates are not specific on any particular type of chocolate. But mostly the preference in for one with nuts and dry fruits.

There was indeed a reason why Khadeeja made the customised chocolates for Shafi Parambil. Parambil is sitting MLA of Palakkad and when he was made the candidate of Vadakara in Kozhikode, his supporters of Palakkad were seen breaking down emotionally. "I too got emotional on seeing the love a politician is getting from his supporters. That prompted me to bring out some customised chocolates with his pictures," she said.

She also brought out samples with picture of CPM candidate of Vadakara former health minister K K Shailaja and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who is contesting from Alappauzha in Kerala.

Even as she did BSc MLT course, Khadeeja ventured into homemade chocolate business owing to her passion. She has been supplying customised chocolates for events like marriages and corporate events under the brand Rochie chocolates.