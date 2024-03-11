Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to visit Kerala again on March 15 and 17

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala's Palakkad on March 15 to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said here on Monday.

Following this, on March 17, Modi will undertake another visit to Pathanamthitta to rally support for Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate and son of Congress stalwart A K Antony, sources said.

Party sources said that Modi will conduct a massive roadshow upon his arrival in Palakkad.

Although there won't be any public meetings, preparations for the Palakkad event are currently underway, they said.