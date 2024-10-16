Malayalam actor Baiju tenders public apology

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh, who was arrested recently for allegedly driving his car rashly under the influence of alcohol and hitting a two-wheeler, on Wednesday tendered a public apology over the incident.</p>.<p>In a video message posted on his social media handle, the <em>Lucifer</em> actor said just like any other person in society, he was also bound to obey the rules of the country, and he had no special privileges.</p>.<p>The actor said he created the video message because several misunderstandings had arisen regarding the incident, and numerous misleading online reports had surfaced.</p>.Darshan case: Renukaswamy's wife delivers baby boy.<p>He claimed that the accident happened as he had lost control over the car due to a tyre burst.</p>.<p>Baiju also claimed that he was not drunk during the time of the incident and tendered an apology to society.</p>.<p>The actor had been charged under various sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act and released on station bail later.</p>.<p>The passenger on the scooter, who did not suffer serious injuries, did not lodge a complaint with the police.</p>