Malayalam actor Meghanadhan dies at 60

<p>Kozhikode: Noted Malayalam film and serial actor Meghanadhan, known for his villainous roles, passed away at a hospital here in the early hours of Thursday, according to film industry sources. He was 60. </p><p>He died at 2 am while undergoing treatment for respiratory-related ailments, they said. Meghanadhan was the son of the renowned actor Balan K Nair. He appeared in over 50 films, including notable works such as <em>Chamayam</em>, <em>Chenkol</em>, and <em>Ee Puzhayum Kadannu</em>. </p><p>Meghanadhan began his acting career in 1983 with the film Astram, directed by P N Menon. He gained prominence by portraying villainous roles in Malayalam cinema</p>