Malayalam actress Kanakalatha dies after prolonged illness

Kanakalatha, who transitioned from theatre to cinema, has acted in approximately 350 films and numerous serials.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 02:20 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Noted Malayalam film actress Kanakalatha passed away at her residence here due to a prolonged illness, according to sources within the film industry.

The 64-year-old actress had been unwell for a few years due to Parkinson's disease and amnesia.

Kanakalatha, who transitioned from theatre to cinema, has acted in approximately 350 films and numerous serials.

Some of her notable films include Guru, Akasha Ganga, Aniyathipravu, Kauravar, and Rajavinte Makan.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan condoled her demise.

Published 07 May 2024, 02:20 IST
