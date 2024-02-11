Man-animal conflicts claiming over 100 lives annually in Kerala

He said that effective response mechanisms that could protect both our communities and the wildlife should be put in place.

Some Christian priests have also openly criticised the government for failing in ensuring protection of people, mainly farmers, living close to forests.

As per data presented by the state government in the Assembly recently, more than hundred lives were lost every year owing to wild animal attacks. While 909 were killed from 2016 to 2023, as many as 7,492 persons suffered injuries in man-animal conflicts and crops worth Rs 68.43 crore were damaged in wild animal attacks during the period.

Government sources said that apart from the loss to human lives and crops, the man-animal conflict was also causing a huge financial burden for setting up mitigation measures like setting up various types of fences.

Protest over delay in capturing 'Belur Makhna'

The forest department is continuing the efforts to track and capture wild elephant 'Belur Makhna' that trampled to death one person at Mananthavady in Wayanad on Saturday. Local people were staging protests against the delay in capturing the elephant.

A team comprising forest officials and veterinary doctors are tracking the tusker. Four trained elephants are also deployed. The elephant was reported to be located near Kattikulam - Bavali forest regions by Sunday afternoon. Since the elephant kept on moving inside the forest area, the forest team was finding it difficult to capture it.

Sources said that the plan was to translocate the tusker to Muthanga elephant camp. A wild elephant 'Thaneer Komban' that was translocated from Wayanad to Bandipur Ramapura camp died. Hence the operation is being carried out meticulously. Owing to the hot climate, tranquilising the elephant also involved risks, forest department sources said.