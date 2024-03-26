Man arrested for beating two-and-half-year-old daughter to death in Kerala

The officer also said that the child died due to the internal injuries -- which included seven broken ribs and bleeding in the brain -- caused due to the alleged assault by the father.

Besides that, there were numerous external injuries -- both old and new -- all over the child's body, the police said.

The exact cause behind the brutal assault of the child is not yet known, the officer said, adding that it would be revealed as the investigation progresses.

The man was detained on Monday after his family raised suspicions regarding the death of the child.

The child was brought to a hospital in Wandoor by the father on Sunday, claiming that she had choked on her food.

However, she could not be saved.

Later, her relatives alleged that he had assaulted the child.

Relatives had told the media that there were some marital issues, and the mother of the child had lodged a complaint against him.