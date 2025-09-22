Menu
Man hacks wife to death in Kerala's Kollam, announces murder on Facebook Live

The deceased was identified as Shalini, a resident of Koothanadi, Placheri, Valakkodu, Kollam. Her husband, Isaac later surrendered at the Punalur police station.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 08:37 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 08:37 IST
