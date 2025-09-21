Menu
Man injured in wild elephant attack near Thiruvananthapuram

The injured has been identified as Jithendran, a native of Idinjar, who was travelling on his scooter to work around 6:45 am when the incident occurred.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 05:17 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 05:17 IST
