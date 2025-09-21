<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant at Palode near here on Sunday morning, forest officials said.</p>.<p>The injured has been identified as Jithendran, a native of Idinjar, who was travelling on his scooter to work around 6:45 am when the incident occurred.</p>.Kochi Water Metro touches 50 lakh passenger mark.<p>According to officials, a wild tusker elephant that had strayed close to the road charged at him. On spotting the animal, Jithendran fell off his scooter and was attacked by the elephant.</p>.<p>Hearing his cries, local residents rushed to the spot, managed to drive the elephant away, and shifted him to a nearby hospital.</p>.<p>Forest officials said Jithendran, in his 30s, sustained multiple fractures and was later referred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for further treatment.</p>.<p>His condition is stable, officials said.</p>.<p>Although the same elephant has been straying in the area recently, no incidents of aggression had been reported earlier, they added.</p>