Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Miraculous escape for couple in Kerala's Kochi after car falls into well

According to an officer of Pattimattom fire station, there was a depression in the road which the couple did not know about and when the car entered it, the vehicle lost control.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 08:19 IST
India NewsKeralaKochiAccidentcarTrendingwell

Follow us on :

Follow Us