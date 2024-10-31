Home
Muraleedharan not considered for Palakkad bypoll as Satheesan against it: CPI(M)

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that there were five to six CM candidates, including Muraleedharan, in the Congress and Satheesan did not want him in the assembly.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:42 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 09:42 IST
