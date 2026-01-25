<p>Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A newborn baby was found abandoned at a wayside eatery in Thiruvalla, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>on Sunday morning, police said.</p>.<p>Officials said a baby boy, suspected to have been born a few days ago, was found abandoned at the eatery in Kuttoor, Thiruvalla, around 5 am.</p>.<p>The wayside eatery functions close to the owner’s house.</p>.Man arrested for assaulting one-year-old son leading to death in Kerala.<p>He noticed the baby crying when he opened the shop in the morning and informed neighbours, who alerted the Thiruvalla police.</p>.<p>Police reached the spot and shifted the child to Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital, an official said.</p>.<p>An investigation has been launched to trace those who abandoned the child at the eatery, police added.</p>.<p>In a similar incident, a boy aged around two years was found abandoned on a train in Kochi on Saturday.</p>.<p>Railway police received information about the child, who was found alone on the Pune–Ernakulam Express.</p>.<p>He was rescued and taken to the Ernakulam Railway Police Station, an official said.</p>.<p>The child will be shifted to a children’s home after consulting the District Child Welfare Committee, the officer added.</p>