Nipah infection: More restrictions imposed at containment zones in Malappuram

State Health Minister Veena George has confirmed that the 24-year-old who died on September 9, was infected with Nipah virus. She said the man had travelled with his friends to various places and the close contacts had been isolated. "Minor fever and symptoms were found in five of those under isolation and their samples have been sent for testing," the minister said.

A boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21. It was the first confirmed case of Nipah infection in the state this year.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019. The presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.