Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Nipah virus: Test results of four more contacts return negative, says Kerala Health Minister

At present, eight persons are under treatment and there are 472 persons in the contact list.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 16:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Malappuram: Test results for four more contacts of the 14-year-old boy, who succumbed to Nipah virus here recently, have returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

The boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21.

At present, eight persons are under treatment and there are 472 persons in the contact list, she said.

Of them, 220 persons belong to the high-risk category, the Minister said in a statement after attending a Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collector's Conference Hall via online.

So far, a total of 836 persons were given psychological support services, George added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 July 2024, 16:29 IST
India NewsKeralaVeena GeorgeNipah Virus

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT