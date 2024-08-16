No parent would file false complaint alleging rape of unmarried daughter: Kerala High Court

The girl who was studying in class 9 was acquainted with the accused on Facebook, under the impression that he was her senior. Upon knowing that he was not a senior student, the girl started ignoring him and rejected his romantic advances. The accused then raped the victim in March 2012 and sexually assaulted her from March 2012 to September 2012.

The accused then said that they were in a romantic relationship, and as her parents were against it, they had filed a false case against him.

The court further stated that the victim's age makes their relationship illegal.

"It is to be borne in mind that even if there was romantic relationship between the accused and the prosecutrix who was a minor aged 13, and even if there were frequent phone calls and chats between them and even if she had invited him to her house, it does not legalise the crime committed by the accused against the minor prosecutrix," the court said, as reported by Live Law.