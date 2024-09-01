Mammootty breaks silence on Hema Committee report: 'No power centre in cinema'

Malayalam actor Mammootty on Sunday broke his silence regarding the Hema Committee report, which has sent shockwaves across the Kerala-based film industry.
In a post on social media platform Facebook, Mammootyy has claimed that there is "no power centre in cinema".
Mammootty said that he had maintained silence all this while because it is usually the leadership of the actors' bodies who first respond to such developments in the film industry.
Welcoming the recommendations suggested in the report, the 72-year-old actor said, "the Justice Hema Committee was formed by the government to study about the film industry, prepare a report, suggest solutions and recommend actions after something that never should have happened. Universally welcomes and supports the suggestions and solutions mentioned in that report. It is time for all the associations in the film industry to stand together without separations to implement them."
Post release of the report, a number of complaints have surfaced against notable names of the industry, some of whom have been accused of sexual harassments and rape.
B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), on Sunday said there were "strong alliances" in the cinema industry, but he was not aware of any "power group" as mentioned in the Justice K Hema Committee report.
Unnikrishnan, speaking to a TV channel, said that it was an "undeniable fact" that there were "strong alliances" of some production houses with certain directors, writers and actors to make big films.
"They often work together on several projects back-to-back and naturally, everyone would try to align themselves with them to get opportunities. However, such alliances are based on commercial interests," he said.
Actor Mohanlal on Saturday also said he was not part of any power group in the Malayalam film industry and has no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector. He said Malayalam cinema is a huge industry where thousands of people work and the actors's association AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) could not address issues that cropped up there.
He said the executive panel of the Association headed by him resigned recently in the wake of allegations being raised against it after the release of the report by Justice Hema Committee.
With PTI inputs
Published 01 September 2024, 08:13 IST