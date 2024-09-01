Mammootty breaks silence on Hema Committee report: 'No power centre in cinema'

Malayalam actor Mammootty on Sunday broke his silence regarding the Hema Committee report, which has sent shockwaves across the Kerala-based film industry.

In a post on social media platform Facebook, Mammootyy has claimed that there is "no power centre in cinema".

Mammootty said that he had maintained silence all this while because it is usually the leadership of the actors' bodies who first respond to such developments in the film industry.

Welcoming the recommendations suggested in the report, the 72-year-old actor said, "the Justice Hema Committee was formed by the government to study about the film industry, prepare a report, suggest solutions and recommend actions after something that never should have happened. Universally welcomes and supports the suggestions and solutions mentioned in that report. It is time for all the associations in the film industry to stand together without separations to implement them."