I am not part of any power group, says Malayalam star Mohanlal after stepping down as AMMA chief

It was for the first time that Mohanlal, former president of AMMA, was addressing the media following the release of the expert panel report which shed light on the alleged harassment and exploitation of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

"Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the Kireedam actor said while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.

"I am not part of any power group in Malayalam cinema and not aware of the existence of any such group," the actor said. He also said the release of Hema Committee report was a good decision of the government.