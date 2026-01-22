<p>Chaibasa: A gun battle was under way between security forces and Maoists in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand's </a>West Singhbhum district on Thursday morning, police said.</p>.<p>It is suspected that some Maoists have been killed in the gunfight, but the number is yet to be ascertained, they said.</p>.9 killed, 80 injured after bus carrying marriage party overturns in Jharkhand's Latehar.<p>The gun battle was under way in Saranda forest's Kumdi in the Kiriburu police station area, they said.</p>.<p>"Intermittent firing is continuing from both sides," IG (Operation) Michael Raj S told <em>PTI</em>. </p>