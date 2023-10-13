Home
Homeindiakerala

Noted film producer P V Gangadharan passes away in Kozhikode

Among the movies produced under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions, the hit films include Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Angaadi, Ekalavyan, Achuvinte Amma and Kanaakkinavu.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 04:57 IST

Noted film producer and whole-time director of Mathrubhumi, P V Gangadharan, died in Kozhikode on Friday morning, family sources said.

He was 80.

His end came at 6.30 am while undergoing treatment for some ailments at a private hospital here.

Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, which produced many films.

His cinematic contributions have been distinguished with national accolades, firmly etching his name in the annals of the industry.

Among the movies produced under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions, the hit films include Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Angaadi, Ekalavyan, Achuvinte Amma and Kanaakkinavu.

In addition to his prolific career in film production, Gangadharan served as the Vice-President of FIAF, a prominent global association of film producers.

He also served as chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

P V Chandran, the Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi, is the elder brother of the late P V Gangadharan.

Gangadharan is survived by his wife and three children.

(Published 13 October 2023, 04:57 IST)
