<p>Kottayam (Kerala): The proposed unity move between community organisations NSS and SNDP Yogam proved short-lived, with the former on Monday announcing its withdrawal from the initiative.</p>.<p>The Nair Service Society (NSS) said the decision was taken at a meeting of its director board held at Perunna.</p>.<p>The statement was signed by NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, a release said.</p>.NSS-SNDP alliance is an electoral choreography favouring Left in Kerala.<p>"Due to various reasons, earlier attempts at NSS–SNDP Yogam unity did not succeed. A similar move, considering the present political situation, is also unlikely to succeed," it said.</p>.<p>The NSS represents the forward Nair community, while the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam is an organisation of the numerically strong Ezhava community.</p>.<p>The statement said such unity was impractical, especially since the NSS maintains an equal distance from all political parties.</p>.<p>The NSS said it would continue to maintain friendly relations with the SNDP Yogam, as it does with other community organisations.</p>.<p>"The board has decided that while cordial relations will continue, a formal unity move is not feasible at this time," the release said.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan said he would have to go through the NSS statement and declined to comment further.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, Natesan and Nair had separately publicly spoken to media about the possibility of unity between the two organisations after both had criticised Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Natesan was on Sunday declared as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award.</p>.<p>Nair told reporters that the organisation decided to withdraw from the proposed unity move with the SNDP Yogam after suspecting political motives behind the initiative.</p>.<p>He said Natesan proposed sending his son, Tushar Vellapally, who is associated with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA ally, to discuss the unity with him.</p>.<p>"Their approach towards this unity move was suspicious," Nair said.</p>.<p>Nair said he was the one who placed the proposal to withdraw from the unity move before the NSS director board, which later endorsed the decision. </p>