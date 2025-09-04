<p>Kottayam, Kerala: A tradition from Kerala's royal past continues to find its place in the state's democratic present.</p>.<p>On Uthradam, the eve of Onam, State Minister V N Vasavan visited the Vayaskara Raj Bhavan palace to hand over the "Uthradakkizhi" -- a ceremonial pouch containing Rs 1001.</p>.<p>The gift was once offered by the kings of Cochin to women of the royal household as part of the harvest festival.</p>.<p>Today, long after the monarchy has faded, the state government keeps the custom alive, funding the amount through the district administration.</p>.How a women's collective is making Kerala self-reliant for Onam.<p>This year, the kizhi was presented to N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti, wife of Rajaraja Varma of the Vayaskara Palace.</p>.<p>She is a descendant of the Cochin royal line, an official release said here on Thursday.</p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena and local revenue officials, it said.</p>.<p>Onam will be celebrated on Friday, connecting the festivities of the present with the traditions of the past.</p>