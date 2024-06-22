Opposition opposes grant of remission by Kerala govt to 3 convicts in T P Chandrasekharan murder case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government's purported move to grant remission to three of the 12 convicts sentenced to life in the sensational T P Chandrasekharan murder case of 2012 on Saturday kicked off political storm in the state with the Congress-led UDF and the BJP criticising the Left administration over it.

AICC general secretary and MP from Alappuzha K C Venugopal said not just the Congress, but the whole of Kerala will "strongly oppose" this attempt of the government.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that it was a "strange" decision on the part of the government as considering the convicts for remission would be a violation of the High Court verdict denying the same to them. He alleged that it clearly indicates that the government was trying to protect the criminals who killed Chandrasekharan by hacking him 51 times.

Satheesan claimed that the government has granted the convicts parole several times, provided them five-star facilities in the prison and enabled them to enter into shady financial deals from within the jail.