Over 150 injured, 8 seriously, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said.</p>.Five kids injured as drain chamber lid blows up due to firecrackers in Pune.<p>It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, they said.</p>.<p>Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot. </p>