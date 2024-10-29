Home
india kerala

Over 150 injured, 8 seriously, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 01:17 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 01:17 IST
India NewsKeralaAccidentfirecrackers

