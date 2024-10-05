Home
Patient dies as ambulance rams into house in Kerala

The patient identified as P K Raju, hailing from Pallapra, who was being shifted to a hospital here, died there later.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 11:36 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 11:36 IST
