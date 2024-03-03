PC George's entry into the party causing more harm than good for BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Entry of former Kerala Congress leader P C George to the BJP seems to be causing more harm than good for the BJP.
George, who was considered as a probable BJP candidate at Pathanamthitta seat, had openly stated on Saturday that Congress veteran leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony, who is BJP's Pathanamthitta candidate, is not a familiar face at Pathanamthitta.
Hence it would be a tedious task to introduce him to voters. George also said that he was the most preferred choice for Pathanamthitta.
George was also critical about BJP's coalition partner BDJS's leader Thusahar Vellappally and his father Vellapally Natesan, who is the general secretary of SNDP Yogam that represents the prominent Hindu Ezhava community.
Natesan had recently ridiculed George's entry to the BJP and said that no normal person would vote for George. This seems to be a reason why BJP did not give the Pathanamthitta seat to George and Antony was made the candidate.
BDJS leader Thushar said that he would convey the party's resentment against George's open remarks against BJP candidate Antony to the BJP leadership.
But George continued his critical remarks against Thushar and Vellappally on Sunday also causing headache to the BJP which is making all out efforts to win at least one maiden seat from Kerala.
