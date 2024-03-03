PC George's entry into the party causing more harm than good for BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Entry of former Kerala Congress leader P C George to the BJP seems to be causing more harm than good for the BJP.

George, who was considered as a probable BJP candidate at Pathanamthitta seat, had openly stated on Saturday that Congress veteran leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony, who is BJP's Pathanamthitta candidate, is not a familiar face at Pathanamthitta.

Hence it would be a tedious task to introduce him to voters. George also said that he was the most preferred choice for Pathanamthitta.