Pension hike to job scholarships: Kerala Govt rolls out welfare push ahead of local body polls

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala on Wednesday announced a slew of sops including an increase in a social security pension to over 60 lakh people from weaker sections from Rs. 1,600 per month to Rs. 2,000.</p><p>A women safety pension of Rs. 1,000 per month to 31.34 lakh women in the 35-60 age group who are not covered by any welfare schemes now, a 'connect to work' scholarship of Rs. 1,000 per month to educated job seekers in the 18-30 age group and increase in the remunerations to various marginalized sections were the other key sops announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.</p><p>The local body elections in the state are expected to be announced any time and the assembly polls are also due within around six months. Hence the sops are widely interpreted as pre-poll strategy of the Pinarayi Vijayan government which had already launched a campaign for a hattrick.</p><p>The fresh announcements raise many eyebrows as the state has been going through acute financial crunches. </p><p>The Chief minister said that even as the centre was causing financial crunches to the state, the state government was committed to ensure welfare of people.</p><p>State finance minister K N Balagopal said that the fresh commitments could cause additional financial obligations of at least Rs. 10,000 crore. The finance department is confident of finding financial resources to meet the demands as the state's revenue has been increasing, he said.</p><p>The monthly honorarium to workers at various schemes like Anganwadi and ASHA were increased by Rs. 1,000 and cooks by Rs. 1,100. State government employees will be given one percent dearness allowance and two installment of the dues following the implementation of the last pay commission. The 19,470 Kudumbasree area development societies would get a monthly working grant of Rs. 1,000 each. </p>