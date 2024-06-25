Plus One seat shortage: Additional batches announced to quell protests over seat scarcity in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With scarcity of plus-one seats snowballing into a political row in Kerala, the state government decided to allow temporary batches in Malappuram district where the seat shortage was acute.

Education minister V Sivankutty, who held talks with representatives of various students' outfits, said that there was a shortage of nearly 7,500 seats in Malappuram. Hence additional batches will be allowed. A two member panel would be appointed to find modalities for allowing the fresh batch, he said.

So far the government was maintaining that there was no seat scarcity in the state.