PM Modi commissions Rs 4,000 cr worth projects in Kerala

He also highlighted the improved global connections of India, especially with Gulf countries where a large number of Malayalis are working. He said that all major countries, including the Gulf countries, are now considering India as their friend. Their relationship with India and the stature of Indians working abroad has gone up over the years. Safety of Indians working abroad could also be ensured, he said.

Asks cadre to work hard

Later, addressing a meeting of around 6,000 odd in-charges of the BJP, Modi urged the party workers to convey the benefits of the welfare and development initiatives of the BJP government at the Centre to the grassroots levels and work hard for the victory of the party in each booth.

“Each booth-level worker should work hard to ensure victory of the party in their respective booth so that the party could win in Kerala. Personal rapport should be developed with people and interact with them about the benefits they received from the welfare and development initiatives of the BJP government. They should be made aware of Modi’s guarantees,” said the PM who repeatedly addressed the party workers in Malayalam as “Keralathile ente sahapravartakare (My colleagues in Kerala)”.

Accusing the Congress and the Left Front of indulging in corruption, Modi said that during the last nine years of BJP rule, around 25 crore people could be brought out of poverty. It shows that the development of the nation is in the right direction, he said.

Even as Modi had strongly attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech at Thrissur earlier this month, he kept off from any such direct attack this time. Incidentally, Vijayan had turned up to receive Modi on his arrival in Kochi on Tuesday.