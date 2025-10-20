<p>Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Wednesday, becoming the first serving President to do so.</p><p>Four-wheel-drive vehicles have been arranged for her journey along the trekking path from Pamba to Sannidhanam, where she will offer darshan and perform aarti.</p><p>The Travancore Devaswom Board and police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit, which comes amid an ongoing controversy over the alleged looting of gold from the temple’s plating.</p>.Prez, Vice-Prez grieves death in Rajasthan bus fire; Murmu terms it 'extremely heartbreaking'.<p>Murmu will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday for a four-day visit to Kerala.</p><p>According to an official statement, on October 23, the President will unveil the bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, inaugurate the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, and attend the Platinum Jubilee valedictory of St Thomas College, Palai.</p><p>On October 24, she will attend the centenary celebrations of St Teresa’s College, Kochi, before concluding her visit.</p>