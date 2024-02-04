Pressure piles up on NIT-Calicut to take action against against professor who praised Godse

Thiruvananthapuram: Pressure is mounting on NIT-Calicut to take action against a professor who had made a post praising Nathuram Godse.

Even as professor Shaija Andvan withdrew the controversial post in view of the row it triggered, Congress MP M K Raghavan demanded the NIT-C authorities to take action against her.

Kerala Higher Education minister R Bindu also strongly flayed the professor's statement. It was an ungrateful act towards Mahatma Gandhi by praising the one who assassinated him on the martyr's day. Teachers should be imparting nationalism to students, she said.

Sources said that the NIT-C authorities could be seeking an explanation from the professor Shaija Andavan for the post that said "Proud of Godse for saving India."