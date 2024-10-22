Home
Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi reach Wayanad

Enroute to Wayanad from Mysore, where she and her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, landed, she was greeted warmly by locals and also visited the home of an ex-serviceman, a party statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 17:06 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 17:06 IST
