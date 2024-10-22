Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi reach Wayanad

<p>Wayanad(Kerala): Congress general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra </a>reached Sulthan Bathery here on Tuesday evening, a day before marking her electoral debut by filing her nomination in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.</p>.<p>Enroute to Wayanad from Mysore, where she and her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, landed, she was greeted warmly by locals and also visited the home of an ex-serviceman, a party statement said.</p>.<p>The man told Priyanka that his elderly mother prays for her every day and wished to meet her in person, following which she visited their home, it said.</p>.Who is Navya Haridas, software engineer and BJP candidate taking on Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad bypolls? .<p>"The visit was filled with warmth and heartfelt conversations. In a touching gesture, the mother presented her cherished rosary, which she had used for years, as a symbol of her blessings and affection," the statement said.</p>.<p>Both Priyanka and her mother reached Wayanad by road after landing at Mysore airport where they were greeted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of other Congress ruled states and various senior party leaders are expected to reach the hill district ahead of the roadshow which will be held at Kalpetta on Wednesday morning prior to filing of nomination by Priyanka.</p>