Rahul left 'Wayanad family' for Raebareli, people won't fall for it again, says LDF's Sathyan Mokeri as bypoll campaign heats up

As Sathyan Mokeri, the LDF's pick for Wayanad bypoll, speaks to DH's Arjun Raghunath from the campaign trail, the 71-year-old exudes confidence that his experience as a three time legislator and accessibility would factor in the polls.